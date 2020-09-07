Monday’s Midday Stock Update: Organovo Holdings (ONVO), Novavax (NVAX), Virnetx Holding (VHC), TG Therapeutics (TGTX), LendingClub (LC)

So far Monday, September 7, NASDAQ is down -2.71% and the S&P is down -3.78%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Organovo Holdings (ONVO – Research Report), Novavax (NVAX – Research Report), Virnetx Holding (VHC – Research Report), TG Therapeutics (TGTX – Research Report) and LendingClub (LC – Research Report).

Organovo Holdings is down -11.77% in midday trading to $6.82. Shares opened today at $7.73. The company has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $18.60. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $17.98K worth of ONVO shares.

Novavax is down -7.94% in midday trading to $92.93. Shares opened today at $100.94. The company has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $189.40. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $227.60, marking a 125.48% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 3, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Charles Duncan maintained a Buy rating on NVAX, with a price target of $211.00, which represents a potential upside of 109% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on August 11, Ladenburg Thalmann’s Michael Higgins maintained a Sell rating on the stock and has a price target of $105.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $23.91M worth of NVAX shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Novavax has been negative based on 21 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Virnetx Holding is down -6.78% in midday trading to $5.50. Shares opened today at $5.90. The company has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $7.79.

TG Therapeutics is down -6.33% in midday trading to $23.81. Shares opened today at $25.42. The company has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $27.62. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $37.40, marking a 47.13% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 1, J.P. Morgan analyst Eric Joseph initiated coverage with a Buy rating on TGTX and a price target of $38.00, which implies an upside of 49% from current levels. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on TG Therapeutics has been negative based on 14 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

LendingClub is down -5.7% in midday trading to $5.29. Shares opened today at $5.61. The company has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $15.29. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $7.63, marking a 36.01% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 11, Wedbush analyst Henry Coffey maintained a Buy rating on LC, with a price target of $7.00, which implies an upside of 25% from current levels. Separately, on August 5, Maxim Group’s Michael Diana maintained a Hold rating on the stock . In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $640.1K worth of LC shares.

