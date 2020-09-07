September 7, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Monday’s Midday Stock Update: Organovo Holdings (ONVO), Novavax (NVAX), Virnetx Holding (VHC), TG Therapeutics (TGTX), LendingClub (LC)

By Carrie Williams

So far Monday, September 7, NASDAQ is down -2.71% and the S&P is down -3.78%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Organovo Holdings (ONVOResearch Report), Novavax (NVAXResearch Report), Virnetx Holding (VHCResearch Report), TG Therapeutics (TGTXResearch Report) and LendingClub (LCResearch Report).

Organovo Holdings is down -11.77% in midday trading to $6.82. Shares opened today at $7.73. The company has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $18.60. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $17.98K worth of ONVO shares.

Novavax is down -7.94% in midday trading to $92.93. Shares opened today at $100.94. The company has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $189.40. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $227.60, marking a 125.48% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 3, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Charles Duncan maintained a Buy rating on NVAX, with a price target of $211.00, which represents a potential upside of 109% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on August 11, Ladenburg Thalmann’s Michael Higgins maintained a Sell rating on the stock and has a price target of $105.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $23.91M worth of NVAX shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Novavax has been negative based on 21 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Virnetx Holding is down -6.78% in midday trading to $5.50. Shares opened today at $5.90. The company has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $7.79.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TG Therapeutics is down -6.33% in midday trading to $23.81. Shares opened today at $25.42. The company has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $27.62. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $37.40, marking a 47.13% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 1, J.P. Morgan analyst Eric Joseph initiated coverage with a Buy rating on TGTX and a price target of $38.00, which implies an upside of 49% from current levels. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on TG Therapeutics has been negative based on 14 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

LendingClub is down -5.7% in midday trading to $5.29. Shares opened today at $5.61. The company has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $15.29. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $7.63, marking a 36.01% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 11, Wedbush analyst Henry Coffey maintained a Buy rating on LC, with a price target of $7.00, which implies an upside of 25% from current levels. Separately, on August 5, Maxim Group’s Michael Diana maintained a Hold rating on the stock . In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $640.1K worth of LC shares.

Trending Stocks Based on Insider Activity >>

, , , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019