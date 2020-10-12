Monday’s Midday Stock Update: Organovo Holdings (ONVO), Intercept Pharma (ICPT), SunPower (SPWR), Canadian Solar (CSIQ), Plug Power (PLUG)

So far Monday, October 12, NASDAQ is up 7.07% and the S&P is up 3.58%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Organovo Holdings (ONVO – Research Report), Intercept Pharma (ICPT – Research Report), SunPower (SPWR – Research Report), Canadian Solar (CSIQ – Research Report) and Plug Power (PLUG – Research Report).

Organovo Holdings is up 9.3% in midday trading to $10.11. Shares opened today at $9.25. The company has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $18.60.

Intercept Pharma is down -8.64% in midday trading to $34.04. Shares opened today at $37.26. The company has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $125.00. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $76.82, marking a 106.17% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 9, Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos maintained a Buy rating on ICPT, with a price target of $140.00, which implies an upside of 276% from current levels. Separately, on October 8, BMO’s Matthew Luchini maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $56.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $2,995 worth of ICPT shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Intercept Pharma has been negative based on 99 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

SunPower is down -7.7% in midday trading to $16.30. Shares opened today at $17.66. The company has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $18.25. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $12.32, marking a -30.24% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 7, Piper Sandler analyst Kashy Harrison initiated coverage with a Buy rating on SPWR and a price target of $20.00, which implies an upside of 13% from current levels. Separately, on September 30, Oppenheimer’s Colin Rusch maintained a Hold rating on the stock . Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on SunPower has been negative based on 60 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Canadian Solar is down -6.8% in midday trading to $38.11. Shares opened today at $40.89. The company has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $42.74. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $33.60, marking a -17.83% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 28, GLJ Research analyst Gordon Johnson initiated coverage with a Buy rating on CSIQ and a price target of $49.40, which represents a potential upside of 21% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on August 14, UBS’s Jon Windham maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $24.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Plug Power is down -6.41% in midday trading to $17.67. Shares opened today at $18.88. The company has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $19.02. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $13.56, marking a -28.18% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on September 28, Cowen analyst Jeff Osborne maintained a Buy rating on PLUG, with a price target of $15.00, which implies a downside of 21% from current levels. Separately, on September 25, Barclays’ Moses Sutton maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $13.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Plug Power has been positive based on 102 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Trending Stocks Based on Insider Activity >>