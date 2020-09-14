Monday’s Midday Stock Update: Organovo Holdings (ONVO), Groupon (GRPN), Clovis Oncology (CLVS), Exelixis (EXEL), Xoma (XOMA)

So far Monday, September 14, NASDAQ is down -1.19% and the S&P is up 0.92%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Organovo Holdings (ONVO – Research Report), Groupon (GRPN – Research Report), Clovis Oncology (CLVS – Research Report), Exelixis (EXEL – Research Report) and Xoma (XOMA – Research Report).

Organovo Holdings is up 14.01% in midday trading to $7.73. Shares opened today at $6.78. The company has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $18.60. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $17.98K worth of ONVO shares.

Groupon is down -12.41% in midday trading to $28.44. Shares opened today at $32.47. The company has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $63.20. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $28.14, marking a -13.34% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 13, D.A. Davidson analyst Tom Forte maintained a Buy rating on GRPN, with a price target of $36.00, which implies an upside of 11% from current levels. Separately, on August 10, Wedbush’s Ygal Arounian assigned a Hold rating to the stock and has a price target of $27.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $62.87K worth of GRPN shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Groupon has been positive based on 42 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Clovis Oncology is up 10.41% in midday trading to $7.00. Shares opened today at $6.34. The company has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $17.37. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $19.50, marking a 207.57% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 9, H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on CLVS, with a price target of $23.00, which represents a potential upside of 263% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on August 6, J.P. Morgan’s Cory Kasimov maintained a Hold rating on the stock . In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $12.1K worth of CLVS shares.

Exelixis is up 7.97% in midday trading to $24.24. Shares opened today at $22.45. The company has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $27.80. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $31.17, marking a 38.84% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 9, Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson maintained a Buy rating on EXEL, with a price target of $33.00, which implies an upside of 47% from current levels. Separately, on August 7, Morgan Stanley’s Jeffrey Hung maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $23.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $3.67M worth of EXEL shares and purchased $671.6K worth of EXEL shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Exelixis has been positive based on 133 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Xoma is up 7.18% in midday trading to $20.59. Shares opened today at $19.21. The company has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $28.85. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $29.00, marking a 50.96% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 25, Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on XOMA, with a price target of $29.00, which implies an upside of 51% from current levels. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $1.48M worth of XOMA shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Xoma has been positive based on 17 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

