Monday’s Midday Stock Update: Novavax (NVAX), SentinelOne (S), Stem Inc (STEM), Navios Maritime Partners (NMM), Omeros (OMER)By Carrie Williams
So far Monday, October 4, NASDAQ is down -1.17% and the S&P is down -5.4%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Novavax (NVAX – Research Report), SentinelOne (S – Research Report), Stem Inc (STEM – Research Report), Navios Maritime Partners (NMM – Research Report) and Omeros (OMER – Research Report).
Novavax is up 8.55% in midday trading to $181.08. Shares opened today at $166.81. The company has a 52-week low of $76.59 and a 52-week high of $331.68. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $290.33, marking a 74.05% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 29, B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani maintained a Buy rating on NVAX, with a price target of $305.00, which represents a potential upside of 83% from where the stock is currently trading. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $6.31M worth of NVAX shares and purchased $1.9M worth of NVAX shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Novavax has been negative based on 56 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.
SentinelOne is down -7.99% in midday trading to $50.90. Shares opened today at $55.32. The company has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $73.47. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $71.57, marking a 29.37% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 30, FBN analyst Shebly Seyrafi initiated coverage with a Buy rating on S and a price target of $70.00, which implies an upside of 27% from current levels. Separately, on September 9, Jefferies Co.’s Brent Thill maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $70.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on SentinelOne has been positive based on 19 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.
Stem Inc is down -7.95% in midday trading to $22.59. Shares opened today at $24.54. The company has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $51.49. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $34.50, marking a 40.59% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 19, Susquehanna analyst Biju Perincheril initiated coverage with a Buy rating on STEM and a price target of $35.00, which implies an upside of 43% from current levels.
Navios Maritime Partners is down -7.89% in midday trading to $31.27. Shares opened today at $33.95. The company has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $36.46.
Omeros is down -7.3% in midday trading to $7.49. Shares opened today at $8.08. The company has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $23.85. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $19.00, marking a 135.15% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Bank of America Securities analyst Geoff Meacham maintained a Buy rating on OMER, with a price target of $24.00, which implies an upside of 197% from current levels. Separately, on the same day, Maxim Group’s Jason McCarthy downgraded the stock to Hold . In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $94.4K worth of OMER shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Omeros has been positive based on 10 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.