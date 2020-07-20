Monday’s Midday Stock Update: Novavax (NVAX), Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO), Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI), The ExOne Company (XONE), AstraZeneca (AZN)

So far Monday, July 20, NASDAQ is up 6.65% and the S&P is up 2.17%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Novavax (NVAX – Research Report), Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO – Research Report), Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI – Research Report), The ExOne Company (XONE – Research Report) and AstraZeneca (AZN – Research Report).

Novavax is down -8.9% in midday trading to $136.18. Shares opened today at $149.49. The company has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $144.54. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $117.20, marking a -21.60% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, B.Riley FBR analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on NVAX, with a price target of $155.00, which represents a slight upside potential from current levels. Separately, on July 8, Ladenburg Thalmann’s Michael Higgins downgraded the stock to Hold and has a price target of $105.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $997.1K worth of NVAX shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Novavax has been negative based on 15 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals is down -7.42% in midday trading to $24.97. Shares opened today at $26.97. The company has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $33.79. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $22.00, marking a -18.43% potential downside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Hold rating on INO. Separately, on July 1, Roth Capital’s Jonathan Aschoff downgraded the stock to Sell and has a price target of $11.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Inovio Pharmaceuticals has been negative based on 26 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is up 6.85% in midday trading to $15.42. Shares opened today at $14.43. The company has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $14.84. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $20.00, marking a 38.59% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 8, Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy assigned a Buy rating on BCLI, with a price target of $20.00, which implies an upside of 39% from current levels. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $960.3K worth of BCLI shares and purchased $672.4K worth of BCLI shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has been positive based on 17 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

The ExOne Company is up 6.67% in midday trading to $8.80. Shares opened today at $8.25. The company has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $9.90. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $9.25, marking a 12.12% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, B.Riley FBR analyst Sarkis Sherbetchyan initiated coverage with a Hold rating on XONE and a price target of $8.50, which represents a slight upside potential from current levels. Separately, on May 11, Canaccord Genuity’s Jonathan Dorsheimer maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $10.00.

AstraZeneca is down -6.52% in midday trading to $58.60. Shares opened today at $62.69. The company has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $61.46. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $61.67, marking a -1.63% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 10, Cowen analyst Steve Scala maintained a Buy rating on AZN, with a price target of $60.00, which represents a slight downside potential from current levels.

