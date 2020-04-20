April 20, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Monday’s Midday Stock Update: Novavax (NVAX), Clovis Oncology (CLVS), Rite Aid (RAD), Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO), TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

By Carrie Williams

So far Monday, April 20, NASDAQ is up 4.18% and the S&P is up 1.75%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Novavax (NVAXResearch Report), Clovis Oncology (CLVSResearch Report), Rite Aid (RADResearch Report), Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INOResearch Report) and TG Therapeutics (TGTXResearch Report).

Novavax is up 24.71% in midday trading to $23.82. Shares opened today at $19.10. The company has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $19.80. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $22.80, marking a 19.37% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Ladenburg Thalmann analyst Michael Higgins reiterated a Buy rating on NVAX, with a price target of $28.00, which implies an upside of 47% from current levels.

Clovis Oncology is up 19.62% in midday trading to $9.57. Shares opened today at $8.00. The company has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $20.98. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $16.67, marking a 108.38% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, RBC analyst Kennen MacKay maintained a Buy rating on CLVS, with a price target of $17.00, which implies an upside of 113% from current levels. Separately, on April 9, Merrill Lynch’s Tazeen Ahmad downgraded the stock to Sell and has a price target of $6.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $113.8K worth of CLVS shares and purchased $11.76K worth of CLVS shares.

Rite Aid is up 18.97% in midday trading to $13.67. Shares opened today at $11.49. The company has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $23.88. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $12.00, marking a 4.44% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 17, Deutsche Bank analyst George Hill upgraded RAD to Hold, with a price target of $12.00, which represents a slight upside potential from current levels.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals is up 15.36% in midday trading to $9.39. Shares opened today at $8.14. The company has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $19.37. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $10.80, marking a 32.68% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 17, H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on INO, with a price target of $13.00, which represents a potential upside of 60% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on April 6, RBC’s Gregory Renza downgraded the stock to Hold . In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $31.71K worth of INO shares.

TG Therapeutics is up 14.82% in midday trading to $13.14. Shares opened today at $11.44. The company has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $16.22. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $24.50, marking a 114.09% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 17, B.Riley FBR analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on TGTX, with a price target of $25.00, which represents a potential upside of 118% from where the stock is currently trading.

