Monday’s Midday Stock Update: Marathon Oil (MRO), Voxeljet (VJET), Suncor Energy (SU), Schlumberger (SLB), Renesola (SOL)

So far Monday, February 22, NASDAQ is down -4.34% and the S&P is up 1.42%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Marathon Oil (MRO – Research Report), Voxeljet (VJET – Research Report), Suncor Energy (SU – Research Report), Schlumberger (SLB – Research Report) and Renesola (SOL – Research Report).

Marathon Oil is up 11.46% in midday trading to $10.60. Shares opened today at $9.51. The company has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $10.60. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $9.35, marking a -1.68% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, Siebert Williams Shank & Co analyst Gabriele Sorbara upgraded MRO to Buy, with a price target of $11.00, which implies an upside of 16% from current levels. Separately, on January 13, RBC’s Scott Hanold maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $10.00.

Voxeljet is down -9.06% in midday trading to $20.32. Shares opened today at $22.34. The company has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

Suncor Energy is up 8.59% in midday trading to $20.73. Shares opened today at $19.09. The company has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $30.84. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $23.69, marking a 24.10% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, National Bank analyst Travis Wood maintained a Hold rating on SU, with a price target of C$33.00, which implies an upside of 73% from current levels. Separately, on February 5, RBC’s Gregory Pardy maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of C$28.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $222.3K worth of SU shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Suncor Energy has been positive based on 17 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Schlumberger is up 8% in midday trading to $28.08. Shares opened today at $26.00. The company has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $34.71. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $27.21, marking a 4.65% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 2, Wells Fargo analyst Christopher Voie maintained a Buy rating on SLB, with a price target of $30.00, which implies an upside of 15% from current levels. Separately, on February 1, Piper Sandler’s Ian Macpherson maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $25.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $499.1K worth of SLB shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Schlumberger has been negative based on 87 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Renesola is down -7.4% in midday trading to $16.52. Shares opened today at $17.84. The company has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $35.77. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $12.00, marking a -32.74% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 14, H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal assigned a Buy rating on SOL, with a price target of $12.00, which implies a downside of 33% from current levels. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Renesola has been negative based on 8 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

