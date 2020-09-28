Monday’s Midday Stock Update: Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO), Celldex (CLDX), Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL), Novavax (NVAX), Organovo Holdings (ONVO)

So far Monday, September 28, NASDAQ is down -0.31% and the S&P is up 1.43%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO – Research Report), Celldex (CLDX – Research Report), Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL – Research Report), Novavax (NVAX – Research Report) and Organovo Holdings (ONVO – Research Report).

Inovio Pharmaceuticals is up 17.22% in midday trading to $12.46. Shares opened today at $10.63. The company has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $33.79. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $16.43, marking a 54.56% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy upgraded INO to Buy, with a price target of $20.00, which implies an upside of 88% from current levels. Separately, on the same day, RBC’s Gregory Renza maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $12.00.

Celldex is up 14.97% in midday trading to $14.90. Shares opened today at $12.96. The company has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $13.91. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $17.00, marking a 31.17% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 24, H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on CLDX, with a price target of $16.00, which represents a potential upside of 23% from where the stock is currently trading.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation is up 8.11% in midday trading to $19.20. Shares opened today at $17.76. The company has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $11.85. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $29.75, marking a 67.51% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 17, Truist analyst Neal Dingmann upgraded WLL to Buy, with a price target of $32.00, which represents a potential upside of 80% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on September 14, Wells Fargo’s Thomas Hughes CFA upgraded the stock to Hold . In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $359.6K worth of WLL shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Whiting Petroleum Corporation has been positive based on 26 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Novavax is down -7.84% in midday trading to $107.74. Shares opened today at $116.90. The company has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $189.40. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $227.60, marking a 94.70% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 25, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Charles Duncan maintained a Buy rating on NVAX, with a price target of $211.00, which represents a potential upside of 80% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on August 11, Ladenburg Thalmann’s Michael Higgins maintained a Sell rating on the stock and has a price target of $105.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Novavax has been negative based on 15 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Organovo Holdings is up 7.66% in midday trading to $7.10. Shares opened today at $6.60. The company has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $18.60.

Trending Stocks Based on Insider Activity >>