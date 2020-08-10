Monday’s Midday Stock Update: Goodrich Petroleum (GDP), Macy’s (M), Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF), TG Therapeutics (TGTX), Sea (SE)

So far Monday, August 10, NASDAQ is down -2.25% and the S&P is up 0.05%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Goodrich Petroleum (GDP – Research Report), Macy’s (M – Research Report), Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF – Research Report), TG Therapeutics (TGTX – Research Report) and Sea (SE – Research Report).

Goodrich Petroleum is down -11.02% in midday trading to $7.99. Shares opened today at $8.98. The company has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $11.80. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $10.00, marking a 11.36% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 19, Northland Securities analyst Jeff Grampp maintained a Buy rating on GDP, with a price target of $10.00, which represents a potential upside of 11% from where the stock is currently trading.

Macy’s is up 9.01% in midday trading to $7.26. Shares opened today at $6.66. The company has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $20.25. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $5.17, marking a -22.37% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 22, UBS analyst Jay Sole downgraded M to Sell, with a price target of $3.00, which implies a downside of 55% from current levels. Separately, on July 2, Deutsche Bank’s Paul Trussell maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $6.00.

Cleveland-Cliffs is up 7.93% in midday trading to $5.99. Shares opened today at $5.55. The company has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $9.02. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $5.65, marking a 1.80% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 31, GLJ Research analyst Gordon Johnson downgraded CLF to Sell, with a price target of $2.51, which represents a potential downside of 55% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on the same day, Credit Suisse’s Curt Woodworth maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $4.75.

TG Therapeutics is down -7.76% in midday trading to $19.01. Shares opened today at $20.61. The company has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $24.76. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $43.00, marking a 108.64% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 17, H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on TGTX, with a price target of $32.00, which implies an upside of 55% from current levels. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on TG Therapeutics has been negative based on 14 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Sea is down -7.4% in midday trading to $122.84. Shares opened today at $132.66. The company has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $146.99. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $103.70, marking a -21.83% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 8, Merrill Lynch analyst Paul Dewberry maintained a Buy rating on SE, with a price target of $135.00, which represents a slight upside potential from current levels. Separately, on May 18, Stifel Nicolaus’ Scott Devitt maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $68.00.

