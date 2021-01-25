Monday’s Midday Stock Update: Dynavax (DVAX), Voxeljet (VJET), BlackBerry (BB), Macy’s (M), Aerie Pharma (AERI)

So far Monday, January 25, NASDAQ is down -6.22% and the S&P is down -1.52%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Dynavax (DVAX – Research Report), Voxeljet (VJET – Research Report), BlackBerry (BB – Research Report), Macy’s (M – Research Report) and Aerie Pharma (AERI – Research Report).

Dynavax is up 14.98% in midday trading to $6.00. Shares opened today at $5.22. The company has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $12.44. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $14.00, marking a 168.29% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, William Blair analyst Matt Phipps maintained a Buy rating on DVAX.

Voxeljet is down -10.38% in midday trading to $16.57. Shares opened today at $18.49. The company has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $18.12.

BlackBerry is down -9.97% in midday trading to $17.60. Shares opened today at $19.55. The company has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $14.28. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $8.00, marking a -59.08% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 18, RBC analyst Paul Treiber maintained a Hold rating on BB, with a price target of $7.50, which reflects a potential downside of -62% from last closing price. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $3.72M worth of BB shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on BlackBerry has been negative based on 88 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Macy’s is up 9.9% in midday trading to $14.32. Shares opened today at $13.03. The company has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $17.67. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $10.40, marking a -20.18% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Deutsche Bank analyst Paul Trussell maintained a Hold rating on M, with a price target of $15.00, which implies an upside of 15% from current levels. Separately, on January 20, H.C. Wainwright’s Swayampakula Ramakanth maintained a Buy rating on the stock .

Aerie Pharma is up 8.52% in midday trading to $18.34. Shares opened today at $16.90. The company has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $22.75. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $26.75, marking a 58.28% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, Needham analyst Serge Belanger assigned a Buy rating on AERI, with a price target of $26.00, which implies an upside of 54% from current levels. Separately, on January 19, Raymond James’ Elliot Wilbur maintained a Hold rating on the stock .

