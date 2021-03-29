Monday’s Midday Stock Update: Celldex (CLDX), Vipshop (VIPS), AVEO Pharma (AVEO), Second Sight Medical Products (EYES), SunPower (SPWR)By Carrie Williams
So far Monday, March 29, NASDAQ is down -1.63% and the S&P is up 1.82%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Celldex (CLDX – Research Report), Vipshop (VIPS – Research Report), AVEO Pharma (AVEO – Research Report), Second Sight Medical Products (EYES – Research Report) and SunPower (SPWR – Research Report).
Celldex is down -14.59% in midday trading to $17.09. Shares opened today at $20.01. The company has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $30.17. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $34.33, marking a 71.56% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on CLDX, with a price target of $36.00, which represents a potential upside of 80% from where the stock is currently trading.
Vipshop is down -11.79% in midday trading to $28.58. Shares opened today at $32.40. The company has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $46.00. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $41.00, marking a 26.54% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, Nomura analyst Jialong Shi maintained a Hold rating on VIPS, with a price target of $38.00, which implies an upside of 17% from current levels. Separately, on the same day, Macquarie’s Han Joon Kim maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $52.00.
AVEO Pharma is down -8.47% in midday trading to $6.92. Shares opened today at $7.56. The company has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $18.24. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $22.33, marking a 195.37% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, Leerink analyst Andrew Berens reiterated a Buy rating on AVEO, with a price target of $18.00, which implies an upside of 138% from current levels.
Second Sight Medical Products is down -7.67% in midday trading to $8.31. Shares opened today at $9.00. The company has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $20.00.
SunPower is down -7.55% in midday trading to $29.88. Shares opened today at $32.32. The company has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $57.52. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $31.09, marking a -3.81% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Robert W. Baird analyst Ben Kallo maintained a Buy rating on SPWR, with a price target of $49.00, which implies an upside of 52% from current levels. Separately, on March 22, Goldman Sachs’ Brian K. Lee downgraded the stock to Hold and has a price target of $32.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $6.11M worth of SPWR shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on SunPower has been negative based on 59 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.