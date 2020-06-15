Monday’s Midday Stock Update: Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI), Celldex (CLDX), Groupon (GRPN), Plains All American (PAA), Pluristem (PSTI)

So far Monday, June 15, NASDAQ is up 10.62% and the S&P is up 6.35%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI – Research Report), Celldex (CLDX – Research Report), Groupon (GRPN – Research Report), Plains All American (PAA – Research Report) and Pluristem (PSTI – Research Report).

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is up 14.17% in midday trading to $9.75. Shares opened today at $8.54. The company has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $10.00. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $9.00, marking a 5.39% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy assigned a Buy rating on BCLI, with a price target of $9.00, which implies an upside of 5% from current levels.

Celldex is up 13.7% in midday trading to $8.38. Shares opened today at $7.37. The company has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $10.16. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $14.00, marking a 89.96% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 12, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Kristen Kluska maintained a Buy rating on CLDX, with a price target of $12.00, which implies an upside of 63% from current levels. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $57.94K worth of CLDX shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Celldex has been positive based on 7 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Groupon is up 12.93% in midday trading to $23.76. Shares opened today at $21.04. The company has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $73.00. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $13.60, marking a -35.36% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak maintained a Hold rating on GRPN, with a price target of $18.00, which reflects a potential downside of -14% from last closing price. Separately, on April 15, Barclays’ Deepak Mathivanan maintained a Sell rating on the stock and has a price target of $13.60. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $132.9K worth of GRPN shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Groupon has been positive based on 54 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Plains All American is up 10.64% in midday trading to $10.19. Shares opened today at $9.21. The company has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $25.26. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $10.11, marking a 9.77% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 4, Barclays analyst Christine Cho, CFA maintained a Hold rating on PAA, with a price target of $12.00, which implies an upside of 30% from current levels. Separately, on June 1, Morgan Stanley’s Devin McDermott maintained a Sell rating on the stock and has a price target of $7.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $144.3K worth of PAA shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Plains All American has been positive based on 41 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Pluristem is up 10.62% in midday trading to $7.81. Shares opened today at $7.06. The company has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $13.29. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $13.75, marking a 94.76% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 15, Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy assigned a Buy rating on PSTI, with a price target of $12.00, which implies an upside of 70% from current levels.

