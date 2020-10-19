Monday’s Midday Stock Update: Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI), Aerie Pharma (AERI), Intercept Pharma (ICPT), SunPower (SPWR), Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)

So far Monday, October 19, NASDAQ is down -5.75% and the S&P is down -3.7%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI – Research Report), Aerie Pharma (AERI – Research Report), Intercept Pharma (ICPT – Research Report), SunPower (SPWR – Research Report) and Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF – Research Report).

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is down -8.29% in midday trading to $12.84. Shares opened today at $14.00. The company has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $17.95. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $20.00, marking a 42.86% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 15, Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy assigned a Buy rating on BCLI, with a price target of $20.00, which implies an upside of 43% from current levels.

Aerie Pharma is down -7.45% in midday trading to $10.18. Shares opened today at $11.00. The company has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $26.26. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $24.25, marking a 120.45% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Merrill Lynch analyst Jason Gerberry downgraded AERI to Sell, with a price target of $9.00, which represents a potential downside of 18% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on October 16, Needham’s Serge Belanger assigned a Buy rating to the stock and has a price target of $26.00.

Intercept Pharma is down -7.03% in midday trading to $32.69. Shares opened today at $35.16. The company has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $125.00. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $76.82, marking a 118.49% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 13, Piper Sandler analyst Yasmeen Rahimi maintained a Buy rating on ICPT, with a price target of $82.00, which represents a potential upside of 133% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on October 8, BMO’s Matthew Luchini maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $56.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Intercept Pharma has been negative based on 99 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

SunPower is up 6.08% in midday trading to $18.33. Shares opened today at $17.28. The company has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $18.25. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $13.42, marking a -22.34% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 16, Goldman Sachs analyst Brian K. Lee maintained a Buy rating on SPWR, with a price target of $19.00, which implies an upside of 10% from current levels. Separately, on September 30, Oppenheimer’s Colin Rusch maintained a Hold rating on the stock . Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on SunPower has been negative based on 60 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is up 5.1% in midday trading to $8.03. Shares opened today at $7.64. The company has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $9.02. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $5.82, marking a -23.82% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on September 29, Citigroup analyst Alexander Hacking maintained a Hold rating on CLF. Separately, on September 14, B.Riley Financial’s Lucas Pipes reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $10.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $8,998 worth of CLF shares and purchased $71.44K worth of CLF shares.

