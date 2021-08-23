Monday’s Midday Movers: Xoma (XOMA), Dynavax (DVAX), SentinelOne (S), TG Therapeutics (TGTX), Arena Pharma (ARNA)

So far Monday, August 23, NASDAQ is up 0.63% and the S&P is up 2.59%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Xoma (XOMA – Research Report), Dynavax (DVAX – Research Report), SentinelOne (S – Research Report), TG Therapeutics (TGTX – Research Report) and Arena Pharma (ARNA – Research Report).

Xoma is up 9.04% in midday trading to $29.20. Shares opened today at $26.78. The company has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $46.32. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $52.33, marking a 95.41% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 18, Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on XOMA, with a price target of $41.00, which implies an upside of 53% from current levels. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Xoma has been negative based on 20 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Dynavax is up 8.44% in midday trading to $13.49. Shares opened today at $12.44. The company has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $13.87. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $19.50, marking a 56.75% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on DVAX, with a price target of $20.00, which implies an upside of 61% from current levels. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $24.3M worth of DVAX shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Dynavax has been negative based on 17 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

SentinelOne is up 8.3% in midday trading to $55.45. Shares opened today at $51.20. The company has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $55.29. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $56.77, marking a 10.88% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 26, Loop Capital Markets analyst Yun Kim initiated coverage with a Buy rating on S and a price target of $60.00, which represents a potential upside of 17% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on the same day, Piper Sandler’s Rob Owens initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $48.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on SentinelOne has been positive based on 8 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

TG Therapeutics is up 8.03% in midday trading to $26.51. Shares opened today at $24.54. The company has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $56.74. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $58.50, marking a 138.39% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 3, Goldman Sachs analyst Graig Suvannavejh maintained a Hold rating on TGTX, with a price target of $33.00, which implies an upside of 34% from current levels. Separately, on the same day, Ladenburg Thalmann’s Matthew Kaplan maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $54.00.

Arena Pharma is up 7.47% in midday trading to $50.96. Shares opened today at $47.42. The company has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $90.19. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $97.71, marking a 106.05% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 16, H.C. Wainwright analyst Patrick Trucchio reiterated a Buy rating on ARNA, with a price target of $120.00, which represents a potential upside of 153% from where the stock is currently trading. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $151.5K worth of ARNA shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Arena Pharma has been positive based on 38 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

