Monday’s Midday Movers: Second Sight Medical Products (EYES), Monitronics International (SCTY), United States Steel (X), JetBlue Airways (JBLU), Ebix (EBIX)

So far Monday, March 8, NASDAQ is down -3.68% and the S&P is up 2.49%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Second Sight Medical Products (EYES – Research Report), Monitronics International (SCTY – Research Report), United States Steel (X – Research Report), JetBlue Airways (JBLU – Research Report) and Ebix (EBIX – Research Report).

Second Sight Medical Products is up 29.57% in midday trading to $11.48. Shares opened today at $8.86. The company has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $9.89.

Monitronics International is down -18.53% in midday trading to $6.11. Shares opened today at $7.50. The company has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $15.25.

United States Steel is up 7.43% in midday trading to $19.81. Shares opened today at $18.44. The company has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $24.71. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $19.98, marking a 8.35% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, Argus analyst David Coleman maintained a Buy rating on X, with a price target of $23.00, which implies an upside of 25% from current levels. Separately, on February 17, Morgan Stanley’s Carlos De Alba maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $18.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $25.06K worth of X shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on United States Steel has been positive based on 32 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

JetBlue Airways is up 6.85% in midday trading to $20.21. Shares opened today at $18.91. The company has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $19.88. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $17.33, marking a -8.36% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth maintained a Hold rating on JBLU. Separately, on February 22, Deutsche Bank’s Michael Linenberg upgraded the stock to Buy and has a price target of $21.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $44.97K worth of JBLU shares and purchased $1.06M worth of JBLU shares.

Ebix is up 6.81% in midday trading to $26.81. Shares opened today at $25.10. The company has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $64.14. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Ebix has been negative based on 9 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

