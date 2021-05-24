Monday’s Midday Movers: Renesola (SOL), Fuelcell Energy (FCEL), Intercept Pharma (ICPT), Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM), 3D Systems (DDD)

So far Monday, May 24, NASDAQ is up 0.35% and the S&P is up 2.38%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Renesola (SOL – Research Report), Fuelcell Energy (FCEL – Research Report), Intercept Pharma (ICPT – Research Report), Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM – Research Report) and 3D Systems (DDD – Research Report).

Renesola is down -7.42% in midday trading to $7.61. Shares opened today at $8.22. The company has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $35.77. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $14.75, marking a 79.44% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal reiterated a Buy rating on SOL, with a price target of $15.00, which represents a potential upside of 82% from where the stock is currently trading.

Fuelcell Energy is down -7.4% in midday trading to $8.37. Shares opened today at $9.04. The company has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $29.44. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $10.63, marking a 17.60% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, Wells Fargo analyst Praneeth Satish initiated coverage with a Sell rating on FCEL and a price target of $9.00, which represents a slight downside potential from current levels. Separately, on April 16, B.Riley Financial’s Christopher Souther initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $11.00.

Intercept Pharma is down -5.92% in midday trading to $16.20. Shares opened today at $17.22. The company has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $94.51. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $34.80, marking a 102.09% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, Canaccord Genuity analyst Edward Nash maintained a Hold rating on ICPT, with a price target of $43.00, which implies an upside of 150% from current levels. Separately, on May 7, Wedbush’s Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $74.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $86.46K worth of ICPT shares and purchased $121.4K worth of ICPT shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Intercept Pharma has been positive based on 68 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals is down -5.35% in midday trading to $7.61. Shares opened today at $8.04. The company has a 52-week low of $5.43 and a 52-week high of $19.47. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $57.00, marking a 608.96% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, William Blair analyst Andy Hsieh maintained a Buy rating on ATNM.

3D Systems is up 5.23% in midday trading to $27.99. Shares opened today at $26.60. The company has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $56.50. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $27.25, marking a 2.44% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, Stifel Nicolaus analyst Noelle Dilts maintained a Hold rating on DDD, with a price target of $30.00, which implies an upside of 13% from current levels. Separately, on May 11, Craig-Hallum’s Greg Palm upgraded the stock to Buy and has a price target of $29.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $493.5K worth of DDD shares and purchased $101.3K worth of DDD shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on 3D Systems has been negative based on 72 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

