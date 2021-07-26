Monday’s Midday Movers: Peabody Energy Comm (BTU), Monitronics International (SCTY), TG Therapeutics (TGTX), 3D Systems (DDD), Zogenix (ZGNX)

So far Monday, July 26, NASDAQ is down -0.01% and the S&P is up 1.02%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Peabody Energy Comm (BTU – Research Report), Monitronics International (SCTY – Research Report), TG Therapeutics (TGTX – Research Report), 3D Systems (DDD – Research Report) and Zogenix (ZGNX – Research Report).

Peabody Energy Comm is up 8.33% in midday trading to $11.83. Shares opened today at $10.92. The company has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $11.79. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $6.17, marking a -43.50% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 14, B.Riley Financial analyst Lucas Pipes maintained a Hold rating on BTU, with a price target of $7.00, which represents a potential downside of 36% from where the stock is currently trading. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $40.34K worth of BTU shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Peabody Energy Comm has been negative based on 40 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Monitronics International is up 6.38% in midday trading to $8.50. Shares opened today at $7.99. The company has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $15.25.

TG Therapeutics is down -5.56% in midday trading to $35.81. Shares opened today at $37.92. The company has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $56.74. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $90.00, marking a 137.34% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 7, H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on TGTX, with a price target of $89.00, which represents a potential upside of 135% from where the stock is currently trading.

3D Systems is down -5.43% in midday trading to $24.40. Shares opened today at $25.80. The company has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $56.50. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $25.00, marking a -3.10% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 1, Needham analyst James Ricchiuti maintained a Hold rating on DDD. Separately, on May 12, Bank of America Securities’ Wamsi Mohan reiterated a Sell rating on the stock and has a price target of $16.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $35.53K worth of DDD shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on 3D Systems has been negative based on 64 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Zogenix is down -4.22% in midday trading to $17.01. Shares opened today at $17.76. The company has a 52-week low of $15.72 and a 52-week high of $27.49. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $46.60, marking a 162.39% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 8, Raymond James analyst Danielle Brill maintained a Hold rating on ZGNX. Separately, on May 7, Needham’s Serge Belanger maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $48.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $19.76K worth of ZGNX shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Zogenix has been positive based on 17 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

