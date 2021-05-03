Monday’s Midday Movers: Novavax (NVAX), Stem Inc (STEM), Renesola (SOL), Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT), Cameco (CCJ)

So far Monday, May 3, NASDAQ is down -0.6% and the S&P is down -0.99%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Novavax (NVAX – Research Report), Stem Inc (STEM – Research Report), Renesola (SOL – Research Report), Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT – Research Report) and Cameco (CCJ – Research Report).

Novavax is down -14.74% in midday trading to $203.35. Shares opened today at $238.50. The company has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $331.68. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $323.00, marking a 35.43% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on NVAX, with a price target of $365.00, which implies an upside of 53% from current levels. Separately, on February 24, Ladenburg Thalmann’s Michael Higgins assigned a Hold rating to the stock . Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Novavax has been negative based on 37 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Stem Inc is down -10.75% in midday trading to $23.50. Shares opened today at $26.33. The company has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $51.49. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $500K worth of STEM shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Stem Inc has been positive based on 4 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Renesola is down -8.45% in midday trading to $8.88. Shares opened today at $9.70. The company has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $35.77. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $14.75, marking a 52.06% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal reiterated a Buy rating on SOL, with a price target of $15.00, which represents a potential upside of 55% from where the stock is currently trading.

Sarepta Therapeutics is up 8.13% in midday trading to $77.04. Shares opened today at $71.25. The company has a 52-week low of $68.04 and a 52-week high of $181.83. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $134.00, marking a 88.07% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, William Blair analyst Tim Lugo maintained a Buy rating on SRPT. Separately, on April 26, Credit Suisse’s Judah Frommer initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $72.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Sarepta Therapeutics has been negative based on 23 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Cameco is up 7.99% in midday trading to $18.38. Shares opened today at $17.02. The company has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $19.71. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $18.80, marking a 10.46% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Raymond James analyst Brian MacArthur reiterated a Buy rating on CCJ, with a price target of C$22.00, which represents a potential upside of 29% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on April 12, TD Securities’ Greg Barnes reiterated a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of C$22.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Cameco has been negative based on 56 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

