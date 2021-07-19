Monday’s Midday Movers: Novavax (NVAX), SentinelOne (S), Stem Inc (STEM), Peabody Energy Comm (BTU), Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

So far Monday, July 19, NASDAQ is up 0.05% and the S&P is down -4.03%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Novavax (NVAX – Research Report), SentinelOne (S – Research Report), Stem Inc (STEM – Research Report), Peabody Energy Comm (BTU – Research Report) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO – Research Report).

Novavax is up 11.43% in midday trading to $208.70. Shares opened today at $187.29. The company has a 52-week low of $76.59 and a 52-week high of $331.68. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $249.60, marking a 33.27% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on NVAX, with a price target of $286.00, which represents a potential upside of 53% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on May 12, J.P. Morgan’s Eric Joseph downgraded the stock to Hold and has a price target of $161.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $153K worth of NVAX shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Novavax has been neutral based on 54 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

SentinelOne is up 6.74% in midday trading to $46.87. Shares opened today at $43.91. The company has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $54.05. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $98.64M worth of S shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on SentinelOne has been positive based on 8 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Stem Inc is up 6.56% in midday trading to $26.64. Shares opened today at $25.00. The company has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $51.49. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $39.00, marking a 56.00% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Susquehanna analyst Biju Perincheril initiated coverage with a Buy rating on STEM and a price target of $35.00, which implies an upside of 40% from current levels. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $452.6K worth of STEM shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Stem Inc has been positive based on 6 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Peabody Energy Comm is up 6.55% in midday trading to $8.79. Shares opened today at $8.25. The company has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $11.79. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $6.17, marking a -25.21% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 14, B.Riley Financial analyst Lucas Pipes maintained a Hold rating on BTU, with a price target of $7.00, which represents a potential downside of 15% from where the stock is currently trading. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $40.34K worth of BTU shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Peabody Energy Comm has been negative based on 40 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals is up 6.27% in midday trading to $8.64. Shares opened today at $8.13. The company has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $27.95. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $9.60, marking a 18.08% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 2, Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh reiterated a Buy rating on INO, with a price target of $35.00, which implies an upside of 331% from current levels. Separately, on June 24, Jefferies Co.’s Kelechi Chikere initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $9.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Trending Stocks Based on Insider Activity >>