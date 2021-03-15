Monday’s Midday Movers: LendingClub (LC), Macy’s (M), Ocwen Financial (OCN), Rite Aid (RAD), Novavax (NVAX)

So far Monday, March 15, NASDAQ is up 0.8% and the S&P is down -0.08%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; LendingClub (LC – Research Report), Macy’s (M – Research Report), Ocwen Financial (OCN – Research Report), Rite Aid (RAD – Research Report) and Novavax (NVAX – Research Report).

LendingClub is up 12.93% in midday trading to $16.94. Shares opened today at $15.00. The company has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $15.36. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $11.25, marking a -25.00% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Maxim Group analyst Michael Diana maintained a Hold rating on LC. Separately, on December 31, Wedbush’s Henry Coffey reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $14.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $1.18M worth of LC shares.

Macy’s is up 12.68% in midday trading to $20.97. Shares opened today at $18.61. The company has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $22.30. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $14.00, marking a -24.77% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Jefferies Co. analyst Stephanie Wissink maintained a Buy rating on M, with a price target of $20.00, which represents a potential upside of 7% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on February 24, Cowen’s Oliver Chen maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $16.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $610.6K worth of M shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Macy’s has been positive based on 5 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Ocwen Financial is up 9.26% in midday trading to $30.81. Shares opened today at $28.20. The company has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $32.51. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $4,734 worth of OCN shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Ocwen Financial has been negative based on 23 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Rite Aid is up 7.97% in midday trading to $26.68. Shares opened today at $24.71. The company has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $32.48. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $17.00, marking a -31.20% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 18, Deutsche Bank analyst George Hill maintained a Hold rating on RAD, with a price target of $17.00, which reflects a potential downside of -31% from last closing price.

Novavax is up 7.47% in midday trading to $218.50. Shares opened today at $203.32. The company has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $331.68. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $307.40, marking a 51.19% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino reiterated a Buy rating on NVAX, with a price target of $317.00, which represents a potential upside of 56% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on February 24, Ladenburg Thalmann’s Michael Higgins assigned a Hold rating to the stock . Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Novavax has been positive based on 30 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

