Monday’s Midday Movers: Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI), Novavax (NVAX), Peabody Energy Comm (BTU), Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated (COKE), Invivo Therapeutics Holdings (NVIV)

So far Monday, March 2, NASDAQ is up 4.24% and the S&P is up 3.49%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI – Research Report), Novavax (NVAX – Research Report), Peabody Energy Comm (BTU – Research Report), Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated (COKE – Research Report) and Invivo Therapeutics Holdings (NVIV – Research Report).

Karyopharm Therapeutics is up 15.52% in midday trading to $27.17. Shares opened today at $23.52. The company has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $29.61. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $29.50, marking a 25.43% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on KPTI, with a price target of $43.00, which implies an upside of 83% from current levels. Separately, on January 21, Wedbush’s David Nierengarten downgraded the stock to Hold . In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $701.7K worth of KPTI shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Karyopharm Therapeutics has been negative based on 31 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Novavax is down -11.1% in midday trading to $12.41. Shares opened today at $13.96. The company has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $17.71. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $18.13, marking a 29.87% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 27, B.Riley FBR analyst Chad Mabry maintained a Buy rating on NVAX, with a price target of $15.00, which represents a potential upside of 7% from where the stock is currently trading.

Peabody Energy Comm is down -10.87% in midday trading to $5.25. Shares opened today at $5.89. The company has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $30.54. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $11.00, marking a 86.76% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 7, The Benchmark Company analyst Mark Levin initiated coverage with a Hold rating on BTU. Separately, on February 6, Deutsche Bank’s Chris Terry maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $12.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $90.81K worth of BTU shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Peabody Energy Comm has been positive based on 122 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated is up 9.97% in midday trading to $222.79. Shares opened today at $202.59. The company has a 52-week low of $190.43 and a 52-week high of $413.39.

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings is down -7.96% in midday trading to $5.78. Shares opened today at $6.28. The company has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $52.14.

