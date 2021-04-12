April 12, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Monday’s Midday Movers: Himax Technologies (HIMX), GoPro (GPRO), Monitronics International (SCTY), Microvision (MVIS), Voxeljet (VJET)

By Carrie Williams

So far Monday, April 12, NASDAQ is down -0.08% and the S&P is up 0.22%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Himax Technologies (HIMXResearch Report), GoPro (GPROResearch Report), Monitronics International (SCTYResearch Report), Microvision (MVISResearch Report) and Voxeljet (VJETResearch Report).

Himax Technologies is down -17.76% in midday trading to $12.78. Shares opened today at $15.54. The company has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $17.88. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $14.28, marking a -8.11% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, Robert W. Baird analyst Tristan Gerra maintained a Buy rating on HIMX, with a price target of $16.00, which represents a slight upside potential from current levels. Separately, on March 9, Vertical Group’s Jon Lopez initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $12.40.

GoPro is down -9.72% in midday trading to $11.80. Shares opened today at $13.07. The company has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $13.79. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $9.48, marking a -27.47% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 8, Citigroup analyst Jim Suva maintained a Sell rating on GPRO, with a price target of $6.00, which implies a downside of 54% from current levels. Separately, on February 5, Wedbush’s Michael Pachter reiterated a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $12.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on GoPro has been negative based on 46 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Monitronics International is down -8.77% in midday trading to $7.80. Shares opened today at $8.55. The company has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $15.25.

Microvision is down -8.23% in midday trading to $12.93. Shares opened today at $14.09. The company has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $24.18.

Voxeljet is down -7.46% in midday trading to $15.00. Shares opened today at $16.21. The company has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $40.00. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $23.00, marking a 41.89% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Lake Street Capital analyst Troy Jensen initiated coverage with a Buy rating on VJET and a price target of $23.00, which represents a potential upside of 42% from where the stock is currently trading.

