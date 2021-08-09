Monday’s Midday Movers: Fuelcell Energy (FCEL), Dynavax (DVAX), Plug Power (PLUG), Novavax (NVAX), Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

So far Monday, August 9, NASDAQ is down -0.06% and the S&P is down -0.32%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Fuelcell Energy (FCEL – Research Report), Dynavax (DVAX – Research Report), Plug Power (PLUG – Research Report), Novavax (NVAX – Research Report) and Ballard Power Systems (BLDP – Research Report).

Fuelcell Energy is up 16.12% in midday trading to $7.42. Shares opened today at $6.39. The company has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $29.44. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $9.00, marking a 40.85% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 14, Wells Fargo analyst Praneeth Satish maintained a Sell rating on FCEL, with a price target of $8.00, which implies an upside of 25% from current levels. Separately, on June 11, B.Riley Financial’s Christopher Souther maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $10.00.

Dynavax is up 10.91% in midday trading to $11.89. Shares opened today at $10.72. The company has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $11.84. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $19.50, marking a 81.90% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, Goldman Sachs analyst Madhu Kumar initiated coverage with a Buy rating on DVAX and a price target of $19.00, which implies an upside of 77% from current levels.

Plug Power is up 10.48% in midday trading to $28.67. Shares opened today at $25.95. The company has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $75.49. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $41.47, marking a 59.81% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Truist analyst Tristan Richardson maintained a Hold rating on PLUG, with a price target of $29.00, which implies an upside of 12% from current levels. Separately, on August 6, B.Riley Financial’s Christopher Souther maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $45.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $326.2K worth of PLUG shares.

Novavax is up 9.86% in midday trading to $212.00. Shares opened today at $192.97. The company has a 52-week low of $76.59 and a 52-week high of $331.68. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $253.40, marking a 31.31% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani maintained a Buy rating on NVAX, with a price target of $305.00, which implies an upside of 58% from current levels. Separately, on May 12, J.P. Morgan’s Eric Joseph downgraded the stock to Hold and has a price target of $161.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Novavax has been neutral based on 57 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Ballard Power Systems is up 7.28% in midday trading to $16.50. Shares opened today at $15.38. The company has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $42.28.

