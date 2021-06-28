Monday’s Midday Movers: Exelixis (EXEL), Peabody Energy Comm (BTU), Canadian Solar (CSIQ), Ocwen Financial (OCN), Continental Resources (CLR)

So far Monday, June 28, NASDAQ is up 0.05% and the S&P is down -1.25%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Exelixis (EXEL – Research Report), Peabody Energy Comm (BTU – Research Report), Canadian Solar (CSIQ – Research Report), Ocwen Financial (OCN – Research Report) and Continental Resources (CLR – Research Report).

Exelixis is down -9.7% in midday trading to $18.34. Shares opened today at $20.31. The company has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $27.35. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $31.86, marking a 56.86% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham analyst Chad Messer maintained a Buy rating on EXEL, with a price target of $30.00, which implies an upside of 48% from current levels. Separately, on May 25, Stifel Nicolaus’ Stephen Willey maintained a Hold rating on the stock . Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Exelixis has been negative based on 114 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Peabody Energy Comm is down -9.52% in midday trading to $7.03. Shares opened today at $7.77. The company has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $9.76. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $3.75, marking a -51.74% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, BMO analyst David Gagliano assigned a Hold rating on BTU, with a price target of $3.50, which represents a potential downside of 55% from where the stock is currently trading. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $795.8K worth of BTU shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Peabody Energy Comm has been negative based on 40 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Canadian Solar is up 8.69% in midday trading to $45.15. Shares opened today at $41.54. The company has a 52-week low of $18.38 and a 52-week high of $67.39. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $48.50, marking a 16.75% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 25, Citigroup analyst J.B. Lowe maintained a Buy rating on CSIQ, with a price target of $58.00, which implies an upside of 40% from current levels. Separately, on May 24, Goldman Sachs’ Brian K. Lee maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $43.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ocwen Financial is down -7.78% in midday trading to $28.56. Shares opened today at $30.97. The company has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $35.08.

Continental Resources is down -7.52% in midday trading to $36.18. Shares opened today at $39.12. The company has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $39.73. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $34.85, marking a -10.92% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 25, J.P. Morgan analyst Arun Jayaram upgraded CLR to Buy, with a price target of $46.00, which represents a potential upside of 18% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on June 18, Morgan Stanley’s Devin McDermott maintained a Sell rating on the stock and has a price target of $34.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $718.6K worth of CLR shares and purchased $12.5M worth of CLR shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Continental Resources has been neutral based on 39 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Trending Stocks Based on Insider Activity >>