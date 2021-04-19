Monday’s Midday Movers: Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE), 3D Systems (DDD), Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT), Renesola (SOL), The ExOne Company (XONE)

So far Monday, April 19, NASDAQ is down -0.49% and the S&P is down -1.52%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE – Research Report), 3D Systems (DDD – Research Report), Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT – Research Report), Renesola (SOL – Research Report) and The ExOne Company (XONE – Research Report).

Clean Energy Fuels is down -14.55% in midday trading to $12.04. Shares opened today at $14.09. The company has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $19.79. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $21.50, marking a 52.59% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 26, Cowen analyst Jason Gabelman initiated coverage with a Hold rating on CLNE and a price target of $14.00, which represents a slight downside potential from current levels. Separately, on March 22, Credit Suisse’s Manav Gupta maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $20.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $25.6K worth of CLNE shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Clean Energy Fuels has been positive based on 9 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

3D Systems is down -9% in midday trading to $18.81. Shares opened today at $20.67. The company has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $56.50. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $28.25, marking a 36.67% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 3, B.Riley Financial analyst Sarkis Sherbetchyan maintained a Hold rating on DDD, with a price target of $25.00, which implies an upside of 21% from current levels.

Westport Fuel Systems is down -7.92% in midday trading to $6.34. Shares opened today at $6.88. The company has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $12.95. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $13.33, marking a 93.75% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, Lake Street Capital analyst Robert Brown maintained a Buy rating on WPRT, with a price target of $13.00, which implies an upside of 89% from current levels. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $17.15K worth of WPRT shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Westport Fuel Systems has been negative based on 78 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Renesola is down -7.1% in midday trading to $8.64. Shares opened today at $9.30. The company has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $35.77. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $14.75, marking a 58.60% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 29, H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal maintained a Buy rating on SOL, with a price target of $15.00, which implies an upside of 61% from current levels.

The ExOne Company is down -6.7% in midday trading to $22.98. Shares opened today at $24.63. The company has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $66.48. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $44.25, marking a 79.66% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Oppenheimer analyst Martin Yang reiterated a Hold rating on XONE. Separately, on March 14, Canaccord Genuity’s Jonathan Dorsheimer maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $46.00.

