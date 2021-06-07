Monday’s Midday Movers: Biogen (BIIB), Eli Lilly & Co (LLY), Fuelcell Energy (FCEL), BlackBerry (BB), Cytokinetics (CYTK)By Carrie Williams
So far Monday, June 7, NASDAQ is up 0.11% and the S&P is down -0.98%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Biogen (BIIB – Research Report), Eli Lilly & Co (LLY – Research Report), Fuelcell Energy (FCEL – Research Report), BlackBerry (BB – Research Report) and Cytokinetics (CYTK – Research Report).
Biogen is up 55.71% in midday trading to $459.87. Shares opened today at $295.35. The company has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $363.92. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $318.80, marking a 7.94% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler analyst Christopher Raymond maintained a Hold rating on BIIB, with a price target of $384.00, which implies an upside of 30% from current levels. Separately, on the same day, Stifel Nicolaus’ Paul Matteis maintained a Buy rating on the stock .
Eli Lilly & Co is up 14.52% in midday trading to $231.31. Shares opened today at $201.99. The company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $218.00. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $217.80, marking a 7.83% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 25, Merrill Lynch analyst Jason Gerberry reiterated a Buy rating on LLY, with a price target of $225.00, which implies an upside of 11% from current levels. Separately, on May 10, UBS’s Navin Jacob maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $193.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $40.12M worth of LLY shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Eli Lilly & Co has been negative based on 69 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.
Fuelcell Energy is up 12.75% in midday trading to $11.32. Shares opened today at $10.04. The company has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $29.44. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $11.17, marking a 11.25% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, Wells Fargo analyst Praneeth Satish initiated coverage with a Sell rating on FCEL and a price target of $9.00, which represents a potential downside of 10% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on April 16, B.Riley Financial’s Christopher Souther initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $11.00.
BlackBerry is up 12.56% in midday trading to $16.27. Shares opened today at $14.45. The company has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $28.77. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $9.00, marking a -37.72% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, RBC analyst Paul Treiber reiterated a Sell rating on BB, with a price target of $7.50, which implies a downside of 48% from current levels. Separately, on the same day, Canaccord Genuity’s Michael Walkley maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $10.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on BlackBerry has been negative based on 85 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.
Cytokinetics is up 11.4% in midday trading to $22.58. Shares opened today at $20.27. The company has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $30.14. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $36.83, marking a 81.70% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 18, H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on CYTK, with a price target of $41.00, which implies an upside of 102% from current levels. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Cytokinetics has been negative based on 110 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.