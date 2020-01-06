January 6, 2020   Industrial Goods   No comments

Monday’s Midday Movers: Ballard Power Systems (BLDP), Dynavax (DVAX), Sandstorm Gold (SAND), Rite Aid (RAD), BP Prudhoe Bay (BPT)

By Carrie Williams

So far Monday, January 6, NASDAQ is down -0.24% and the S&P is up 1.71%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Ballard Power Systems (BLDPResearch Report), Dynavax (DVAXResearch Report), Sandstorm Gold (SANDResearch Report), Rite Aid (RADResearch Report) and BP Prudhoe Bay (BPTResearch Report).

Ballard Power Systems is up 6.47% in midday trading to $8.23. Shares opened today at $7.73. The company has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $8.32. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $6.00, marking a -22.38% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 17, H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal reiterated a Hold rating on BLDP. Separately, on November 1, Lake Street Capital’s Robert Brown maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $6.00.

Dynavax is up 6.13% in midday trading to $5.89. Shares opened today at $5.55. The company has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $12.42. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $16.50, marking a 197.30% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 3, William Blair analyst Matt Phipps reiterated a Buy rating on DVAX.

Sandstorm Gold is down -5.96% in midday trading to $7.10. Shares opened today at $7.55. The company has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $7.67. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $8.67, marking a 14.83% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 30, CIBC World Markets analyst Cosmos Chiu upgraded SAND to Buy, with a price target of C$11.25, which implies an upside of 49% from current levels.

Rite Aid is down -5.78% in midday trading to $13.42. Shares opened today at $14.24. The company has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $23.88. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $12.00, marking a -15.73% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 23, Deutsche Bank analyst George Hill maintained a Sell rating on RAD, with a price target of $12.00, which represents a potential downside of 16% from where the stock is currently trading. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $58.13K worth of RAD shares and purchased $499.7K worth of RAD shares.

BP Prudhoe Bay is up 5.78% in midday trading to $8.23. Shares opened today at $7.78. The company has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $28.19.

