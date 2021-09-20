Monday’s Midday Movers: AVEO Pharma (AVEO), First Solar (FSLR), Aerie Pharma (AERI), Renesola (SOL), Agenus (AGEN)

So far Monday, September 20, NASDAQ is down -0.45% and the S&P is down -3.13%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: AVEO Pharma (AVEO – Research Report), First Solar (FSLR – Research Report), Aerie Pharma (AERI – Research Report), Renesola (SOL – Research Report) and Agenus (AGEN – Research Report).

AVEO Pharma is down -7.47% in midday trading to $6.43. Shares opened today at $6.95. The company has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $18.24. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $20.33, marking a 192.55% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, Leerink analyst Andrew Berens maintained a Buy rating on AVEO, with a price target of $18.00, which represents a potential upside of 159% from where the stock is currently trading.

First Solar is down -6.5% in midday trading to $94.00. Shares opened today at $100.54. The company has a 52-week low of $59.52 and a 52-week high of $112.50. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $99.67, marking a -0.87% potential downside from current levels. In a report released today, Credit Suisse analyst Maheep Mandloi maintained a Hold rating on FSLR, with a price target of $96.00, which represents a slight downside potential from current levels. Separately, on September 9, Robert W. Baird’s Ben Kallo maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $125.00.

Aerie Pharma is down -6.3% in midday trading to $11.89. Shares opened today at $12.69. The company has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $21.30. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $27.00, marking a 112.77% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 17, Needham analyst Serge Belanger assigned a Buy rating on AERI, with a price target of $24.00, which represents a potential upside of 89% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on July 12, Raymond James’ Elliot Wilbur maintained a Hold rating on the stock .

Renesola is down -5.8% in midday trading to $6.66. Shares opened today at $7.07. The company has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $35.77. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $11.35, marking a 60.54% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 1, Roth Capital analyst Philip Shen maintained a Hold rating on SOL, with a price target of $7.70, which implies an upside of 9% from current levels. Separately, on August 31, H.C. Wainwright’s Amit Dayal maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $15.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $102.3K worth of SOL shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Renesola has been positive based on 9 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Agenus is up 5.36% in midday trading to $5.90. Shares opened today at $5.60. The company has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $6.79. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $12.00, marking a 114.29% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 7, B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani maintained a Buy rating on AGEN, with a price target of $12.00, which implies an upside of 114% from current levels.

