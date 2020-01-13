Monday’s Highlights at Noon: SunPower (SPWR), ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD), Blueprint Medicines (BPMC), uniQure (QURE), Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

So far Monday, January 13, NASDAQ is up 2.43% and the S&P is up 1.12%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: SunPower (SPWR – Research Report), ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD – Research Report), Blueprint Medicines (BPMC – Research Report), uniQure (QURE – Research Report) and Ballard Power Systems (BLDP – Research Report).

SunPower is up 9.01% in midday trading to $8.41. Shares opened today at $7.71. The company has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $16.04. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $9.60, marking a 24.51% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, Robert W. Baird analyst Ben Kallo maintained a Hold rating on SPWR, with a price target of $10.00, which represents a potential upside of 30% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on December 16, Morgan Stanley’s Stephen Byrd maintained a Sell rating on the stock and has a price target of $5.80. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $481.5K worth of SPWR shares.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is down -8.7% in midday trading to $41.44. Shares opened today at $45.39. The company has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $53.70. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $56.42, marking a 24.30% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 16, Guggenheim analyst Yatin Suneja initiated coverage with a Buy rating on ACAD and a price target of $60.00, which implies an upside of 32% from current levels. Separately, on November 7, J.P. Morgan’s Cory Kasimov maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $35.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has been negative based on 17 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Blueprint Medicines is down -8.63% in midday trading to $75.25. Shares opened today at $82.36. The company has a 52-week low of $62.82 and a 52-week high of $102.98. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $106.11, marking a 28.84% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 10, Wedbush analyst David Nierengarten maintained a Buy rating on BPMC, with a price target of $121.00, which implies an upside of 47% from current levels. Separately, on January 9, Piper Sandler’s Christopher Raymond maintained a Hold rating on the stock . Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Blueprint Medicines has been positive based on 36 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

uniQure is down -8.17% in midday trading to $66.30. Shares opened today at $72.20. The company has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $82.49. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $89.00, marking a 23.27% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 23, H.C. Wainwright analyst Debjit Chattopadhyay reiterated a Buy rating on QURE, with a price target of $73.00, which represents a slight upside potential from current levels. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $55.26K worth of QURE shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on uniQure has been positive based on 51 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ballard Power Systems is up 7.78% in midday trading to $10.52. Shares opened today at $9.76. The company has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $10.57. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $6.00, marking a -38.52% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 17, H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal reiterated a Hold rating on BLDP. Separately, on November 1, Lake Street Capital’s Robert Brown maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $6.00.

Trending Stocks Based on Insider Activity >>