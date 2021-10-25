Monday’s Highlights at Noon: Stem Inc (STEM), Stratasys (SSYS), Xoma (XOMA), Dynavax (DVAX), United States Steel (X)

So far Monday, October 25, NASDAQ is up 0.29% and the S&P is up 1.12%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Stem Inc (STEM – Research Report), Stratasys (SSYS – Research Report), Xoma (XOMA – Research Report), Dynavax (DVAX – Research Report) and United States Steel (X – Research Report).

Stem Inc is up 8.97% in midday trading to $23.07. Shares opened today at $21.17. The company has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $51.49.

Stratasys is up 8.29% in midday trading to $32.27. Shares opened today at $29.80. The company has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $56.95. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $31.00, marking a 4.03% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Craig-Hallum analyst Greg Palm upgraded SSYS to Buy, with a price target of $42.00, which implies an upside of 41% from current levels. Separately, on August 6, Bank of America Securities’ Wamsi Mohan maintained a Sell rating on the stock and has a price target of $20.00.

Xoma is down -6.68% in midday trading to $23.33. Shares opened today at $25.00. The company has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $46.32. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $49.00, marking a 96.00% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 8, H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on XOMA, with a price target of $69.00, which implies an upside of 176% from current levels. Separately, on September 7, Wedbush’s Liana Moussatos downgraded the stock to Hold and has a price target of $22.00.

Dynavax is up 5.89% in midday trading to $19.06. Shares opened today at $18.00. The company has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $20.96. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $20.67, marking a 14.83% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 18, William Blair analyst Matt Phipps maintained a Buy rating on DVAX. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Dynavax has been negative based on 29 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

United States Steel is up 4.85% in midday trading to $24.43. Shares opened today at $23.30. The company has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $30.57. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $28.25, marking a 21.24% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 18, Morgan Stanley analyst Carlos De Alba downgraded X to Sell, with a price target of $17.00, which implies a downside of 27% from current levels. Separately, on October 14, Argus’ David Coleman upgraded the stock to Buy and has a price target of $25.00.

