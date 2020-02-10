Monday’s Highlights at Noon: Second Sight Medical Products (EYES), Novavax (NVAX), Rite Aid (RAD), Arrowhead Research (ARWR), Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX)

So far Monday, February 10, NASDAQ is up 2.58% and the S&P is up 1.86%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Second Sight Medical Products (EYES – Research Report), Novavax (NVAX – Research Report), Rite Aid (RAD – Research Report), Arrowhead Research (ARWR – Research Report) and Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX – Research Report).

Second Sight Medical Products is up 12.93% in midday trading to $5.85. Shares opened today at $5.18. The company has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $9.60. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $20.00, marking a 286.10% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 15, H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal maintained a Buy rating on EYES, with a price target of $20.00, which represents a potential upside of 286% from where the stock is currently trading.

Novavax is up 10.89% in midday trading to $7.13. Shares opened today at $6.43. The company has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $46.60. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $17.38, marking a 170.30% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 27, Ladenburg Thalmann analyst Michael Higgins maintained a Buy rating on NVAX, with a price target of $27.50, which represents a potential upside of 328% from where the stock is currently trading. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Novavax has been negative based on 10 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Rite Aid is up 6.77% in midday trading to $14.04. Shares opened today at $13.15. The company has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $23.88. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $12.00, marking a -8.75% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 23, Deutsche Bank analyst George Hill maintained a Sell rating on RAD, with a price target of $12.00, which reflects a potential downside of -9% from last closing price.

Arrowhead Research is up 6.27% in midday trading to $42.88. Shares opened today at $40.35. The company has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $73.72. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $66.67, marking a 65.23% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 6, Leerink analyst Mani Foroohar maintained a Sell rating on ARWR, with a price target of $31.00, which represents a potential downside of 23% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on the same day, Cantor Fitzgerald’s Alethia Young maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $55.00.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals is up 5.72% in midday trading to $49.94. Shares opened today at $47.24. The company has a 52-week low of $34.64 and a 52-week high of $50.04. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $62.75, marking a 32.83% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 23, Suntrust Robinson Humphrey analyst Greg Fraser initiated coverage with a Buy rating on PCRX and a price target of $60.00, which implies an upside of 27% from current levels. Separately, on January 9, Cowen’s Boris Peaker assigned a Hold rating to the stock and has a price target of $41.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Pacira Pharmaceuticals has been neutral based on 45 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

