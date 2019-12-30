Monday’s Highlights at Noon: Rite Aid (RAD), Dynavax (DVAX), Goodrich Petroleum (GDP), First Majestic Silver (AG)

So far Monday, December 30, NASDAQ is down -2.52% and the S&P is down -1.23%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Rite Aid (RAD – Research Report), Dynavax (DVAX – Research Report), Goodrich Petroleum (GDP – Research Report) and First Majestic Silver (AG – Research Report).

Rite Aid is down -9.73% in midday trading to $16.97. Shares opened today at $18.80. The company has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $23.88. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $12.00, marking a -36.17% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 23, Deutsche Bank analyst George Hill maintained a Sell rating on RAD, with a price target of $12.00, which represents a potential downside of 36% from where the stock is currently trading. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $31.04K worth of RAD shares and purchased $499.7K worth of RAD shares.

Dynavax is down -4.97% in midday trading to $5.70. Shares opened today at $6.00. The company has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $12.42. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $16.50, marking a 175.00% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 3, William Blair analyst Matt Phipps maintained a Buy rating on DVAX.

Goodrich Petroleum is down -4.48% in midday trading to $10.22. Shares opened today at $10.70. The company has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $15.24. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $15.00, marking a 40.19% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 19, Suntrust Robinson Humphrey analyst Welles Fitzpatrick maintained a Buy rating on GDP, with a price target of $14.00, which represents a potential upside of 31% from where the stock is currently trading. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $956K worth of GDP shares.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

First Majestic Silver is up 4.09% in midday trading to $12.47. Shares opened today at $11.98. The company has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $12.60. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $9.35, marking a -21.95% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 8, H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on AG, with a price target of $11.50, which represents a slight downside potential from current levels. Separately, on November 7, B.Riley FBR’s Adam Graf maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $7.20.

Trending Stocks Based on Insider Activity >>