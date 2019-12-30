December 30, 2019   Services   No comments

Monday’s Highlights at Noon: Rite Aid (RAD), Dynavax (DVAX), Goodrich Petroleum (GDP), First Majestic Silver (AG)

By Carrie Williams

So far Monday, December 30, NASDAQ is down -2.52% and the S&P is down -1.23%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Rite Aid (RADResearch Report), Dynavax (DVAXResearch Report), Goodrich Petroleum (GDPResearch Report) and First Majestic Silver (AGResearch Report).

Rite Aid is down -9.73% in midday trading to $16.97. Shares opened today at $18.80. The company has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $23.88. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $12.00, marking a -36.17% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 23, Deutsche Bank analyst George Hill maintained a Sell rating on RAD, with a price target of $12.00, which represents a potential downside of 36% from where the stock is currently trading. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $31.04K worth of RAD shares and purchased $499.7K worth of RAD shares.

Dynavax is down -4.97% in midday trading to $5.70. Shares opened today at $6.00. The company has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $12.42. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $16.50, marking a 175.00% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 3, William Blair analyst Matt Phipps maintained a Buy rating on DVAX.

Goodrich Petroleum is down -4.48% in midday trading to $10.22. Shares opened today at $10.70. The company has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $15.24. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $15.00, marking a 40.19% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 19, Suntrust Robinson Humphrey analyst Welles Fitzpatrick maintained a Buy rating on GDP, with a price target of $14.00, which represents a potential upside of 31% from where the stock is currently trading. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $956K worth of GDP shares.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

First Majestic Silver is up 4.09% in midday trading to $12.47. Shares opened today at $11.98. The company has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $12.60. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $9.35, marking a -21.95% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 8, H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on AG, with a price target of $11.50, which represents a slight downside potential from current levels. Separately, on November 7, B.Riley FBR’s Adam Graf maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $7.20.

Trending Stocks Based on Insider Activity >>

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019