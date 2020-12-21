December 21, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Monday’s Highlights at Noon: Organovo Holdings (ONVO), Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE), Curis (CRIS), Renesola (SOL), FireEye (FEYE)

By Carrie Williams

So far Monday, December 21, NASDAQ is up 1.99% and the S&P is up 1.73%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Organovo Holdings (ONVOResearch Report), Clean Energy Fuels (CLNEResearch Report), Curis (CRISResearch Report), Renesola (SOLResearch Report) and FireEye (FEYEResearch Report).

Organovo Holdings is up 40.59% in midday trading to $13.75. Shares opened today at $9.78. The company has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $18.60.

Clean Energy Fuels is up 13.49% in midday trading to $6.14. Shares opened today at $5.41. The company has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $5.68.

Curis is up 11.93% in midday trading to $8.35. Shares opened today at $7.46. The company has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $8.66. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $11.33, marking a 51.88% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 16, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Alethia Young maintained a Buy rating on CRIS, with a price target of $15.00, which represents a potential upside of 101% from where the stock is currently trading.

Renesola is up 11.34% in midday trading to $9.13. Shares opened today at $8.20. The company has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $9.49. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $12.00, marking a 46.34% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 14, H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal assigned a Buy rating on SOL, with a price target of $12.00, which represents a potential upside of 46% from where the stock is currently trading.

FireEye is up 10.66% in midday trading to $19.93. Shares opened today at $18.01. The company has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $19.89. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $17.40, marking a -3.39% potential downside from current levels. In a report released today, Truist analyst Joel Fishbein downgraded FEYE to Hold, with a price target of $17.00, which reflects a potential downside of -6% from last closing price. Separately, on November 20, Oppenheimer’s Shaul Eyal assigned a Buy rating to the stock and has a price target of $18.00.

