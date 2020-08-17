Monday’s Highlights at Noon: Kandi Technologies (KNDI), Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR), Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI), Celldex (CLDX), Plug Power (PLUG)

So far Monday, August 17, NASDAQ is up 3.05% and the S&P is up 0.19%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Kandi Technologies (KNDI – Research Report), Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR – Research Report), Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI – Research Report), Celldex (CLDX – Research Report) and Plug Power (PLUG – Research Report).

Kandi Technologies is up 12.59% in midday trading to $10.46. Shares opened today at $9.29. The company has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is up 8.42% in midday trading to $45.70. Shares opened today at $42.15. The company has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $73.72. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $73.25, marking a 73.78% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, B.Riley FBR analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on ARWR, with a price target of $57.00, which represents a potential upside of 35% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on May 29, Oppenheimer’s Esther Rajavelu assigned a Hold rating to the stock . Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has been positive based on 34 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is up 8.06% in midday trading to $14.34. Shares opened today at $13.27. The company has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $17.20. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $20.00, marking a 50.72% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 10, Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy maintained a Buy rating on BCLI, with a price target of $20.00, which represents a potential upside of 51% from where the stock is currently trading. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has been positive based on 17 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Celldex is up 7.12% in midday trading to $10.99. Shares opened today at $10.26. The company has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $13.91. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $17.00, marking a 65.69% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on CLDX, with a price target of $16.00, which represents a potential upside of 56% from where the stock is currently trading. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Celldex has been positive based on 7 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Plug Power is up 6.96% in midday trading to $12.23. Shares opened today at $11.43. The company has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $12.20. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $12.12, marking a 6.04% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 14, Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd maintained a Hold rating on PLUG, with a price target of $9.50, which implies a downside of 17% from current levels. Separately, on August 7, B.Riley FBR’s Christopher Souther maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $13.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $1.25M worth of PLUG shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Plug Power has been positive based on 88 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

