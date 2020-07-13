Monday’s Highlights at Noon: Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO), Novavax (NVAX), Wynn Resorts (WYNN), Herbalife (HLF), Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

So far Monday, July 13, NASDAQ is up 1.58% and the S&P is up 2.12%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO – Research Report), Novavax (NVAX – Research Report), Wynn Resorts (WYNN – Research Report), Herbalife (HLF – Research Report) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR – Research Report).

Inovio Pharmaceuticals is up 17.38% in midday trading to $27.55. Shares opened today at $23.47. The company has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $33.79. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $22.00, marking a -6.26% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 2, Maxim Group analyst Naureen Quibria downgraded INO to Hold, with a price target of , which represents a slight upside potential from current levels. Separately, on July 1, Roth Capital’s Jonathan Aschoff downgraded the stock to Sell and has a price target of $11.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Inovio Pharmaceuticals has been negative based on 25 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Novavax is up 15.15% in midday trading to $109.77. Shares opened today at $95.33. The company has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $111.77. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $101.20, marking a 6.16% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 8, Ladenburg Thalmann analyst Michael Higgins downgraded NVAX to Hold, with a price target of $105.00, which implies an upside of 10% from current levels. Separately, on July 7, Cantor Fitzgerald’s Charles Duncan maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $148.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $997.1K worth of NVAX shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Novavax has been negative based on 15 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Wynn Resorts is up 10.55% in midday trading to $84.46. Shares opened today at $76.40. The company has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $153.41. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $96.50, marking a 26.31% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 8, Citigroup analyst Anil Daswani maintained a Buy rating on WYNN, with a price target of $98.00, which implies an upside of 28% from current levels. Separately, on June 5, UBS’s Robin M. Farley maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $85.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.66M worth of WYNN shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Wynn Resorts has been negative based on 40 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Herbalife is up 8.83% in midday trading to $52.48. Shares opened today at $48.22. The company has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $48.82. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $55.67, marking a 15.45% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 2, Argus analyst John Staszak upgraded HLF to Buy, with a price target of $54.00, which represents a potential upside of 12% from where the stock is currently trading. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Herbalife has been negative based on 56 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is up 8.22% in midday trading to $48.70. Shares opened today at $45.00. The company has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $73.72. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $64.17, marking a 42.60% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler analyst Edward Tenthoff maintained a Buy rating on ARWR, with a price target of $80.00, which represents a potential upside of 78% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on May 29, Oppenheimer’s Esther Rajavelu assigned a Hold rating to the stock . In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $134.2K worth of ARWR shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has been neutral based on 33 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

