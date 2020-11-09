Monday’s Highlights at Noon: Hollyfrontier (HFC), Intercept Pharma (ICPT), Ebix (EBIX), Suncor Energy (SU), Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

So far Monday, November 9, NASDAQ is down -16.85% and the S&P is down -2.25%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Hollyfrontier (HFC – Research Report), Intercept Pharma (ICPT – Research Report), Ebix (EBIX – Research Report), Suncor Energy (SU – Research Report) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO – Research Report).

Hollyfrontier is up 17.8% in midday trading to $22.96. Shares opened today at $19.49. The company has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $55.01. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $25.63, marking a 31.50% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Goldman Sachs analyst Neil Mehta maintained a Hold rating on HFC, with a price target of $19.00, which represents a slight downside potential from current levels. Separately, on October 19, Morgan Stanley’s Benny Wong maintained a Sell rating on the stock and has a price target of $24.00.

Intercept Pharma is up 17.5% in midday trading to $33.90. Shares opened today at $28.85. The company has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $125.00. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $75.09, marking a 160.28% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 23, Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson maintained a Hold rating on ICPT, with a price target of $35.00, which implies an upside of 21% from current levels. Separately, on October 13, Piper Sandler’s Yasmeen Rahimi maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $82.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Intercept Pharma has been negative based on 97 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Ebix is up 14.58% in midday trading to $24.13. Shares opened today at $21.06. The company has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $42.61. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $33.00, marking a 56.70% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 10, BMO analyst James Fotheringham maintained a Hold rating on EBIX, with a price target of $33.00, which represents a potential upside of 57% from where the stock is currently trading.

Suncor Energy is up 14.1% in midday trading to $14.85. Shares opened today at $13.01. The company has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $34.56. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $19.11, marking a 46.89% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 2, Stifel Nicolaus analyst Robert Fitzmartyn maintained a Buy rating on SU, with a price target of C$23.00, which represents a potential upside of 77% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on October 31, National Bank’s Dan Payne maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of C$21.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Suncor Energy has been positive based on 27 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals is down -13.8% in midday trading to $8.37. Shares opened today at $9.71. The company has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $33.79. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $13.71, marking a 41.19% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 29, The Benchmark Company analyst Aydin Huseynov maintained a Buy rating on INO, with a price target of $25.00, which represents a potential upside of 157% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on the same day, H.C. Wainwright’s Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Hold rating on the stock .

