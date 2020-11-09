November 9, 2020   Utilities   No comments

Monday’s Highlights at Noon: Hollyfrontier (HFC), Intercept Pharma (ICPT), Ebix (EBIX), Suncor Energy (SU), Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

By Carrie Williams

So far Monday, November 9, NASDAQ is down -16.85% and the S&P is down -2.25%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Hollyfrontier (HFCResearch Report), Intercept Pharma (ICPTResearch Report), Ebix (EBIXResearch Report), Suncor Energy (SUResearch Report) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INOResearch Report).

Hollyfrontier is up 17.8% in midday trading to $22.96. Shares opened today at $19.49. The company has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $55.01. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $25.63, marking a 31.50% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Goldman Sachs analyst Neil Mehta maintained a Hold rating on HFC, with a price target of $19.00, which represents a slight downside potential from current levels. Separately, on October 19, Morgan Stanley’s Benny Wong maintained a Sell rating on the stock and has a price target of $24.00.

Intercept Pharma is up 17.5% in midday trading to $33.90. Shares opened today at $28.85. The company has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $125.00. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $75.09, marking a 160.28% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 23, Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson maintained a Hold rating on ICPT, with a price target of $35.00, which implies an upside of 21% from current levels. Separately, on October 13, Piper Sandler’s Yasmeen Rahimi maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $82.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Intercept Pharma has been negative based on 97 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Ebix is up 14.58% in midday trading to $24.13. Shares opened today at $21.06. The company has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $42.61. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $33.00, marking a 56.70% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 10, BMO analyst James Fotheringham maintained a Hold rating on EBIX, with a price target of $33.00, which represents a potential upside of 57% from where the stock is currently trading.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Suncor Energy is up 14.1% in midday trading to $14.85. Shares opened today at $13.01. The company has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $34.56. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $19.11, marking a 46.89% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 2, Stifel Nicolaus analyst Robert Fitzmartyn maintained a Buy rating on SU, with a price target of C$23.00, which represents a potential upside of 77% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on October 31, National Bank’s Dan Payne maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of C$21.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Suncor Energy has been positive based on 27 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals is down -13.8% in midday trading to $8.37. Shares opened today at $9.71. The company has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $33.79. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $13.71, marking a 41.19% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 29, The Benchmark Company analyst Aydin Huseynov maintained a Buy rating on INO, with a price target of $25.00, which represents a potential upside of 157% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on the same day, H.C. Wainwright’s Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Hold rating on the stock .

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Trending Stocks Based on Insider Activity >>

, , , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019