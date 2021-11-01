Monday’s Highlights at Noon: Fuelcell Energy (FCEL), Microvision (MVIS), 3D Systems (DDD), Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR), Cormedix (CRMD)

So far Monday, November 1, NASDAQ is up 0% and the S&P is down -0.99%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Fuelcell Energy (FCEL – Research Report), Microvision (MVIS – Research Report), 3D Systems (DDD – Research Report), Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR – Research Report) and Cormedix (CRMD – Research Report).

Fuelcell Energy is up 12.98% in midday trading to $9.36. Shares opened today at $8.28. The company has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $29.44. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $7.33, marking a -11.47% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on September 16, Wells Fargo analyst Praneeth Satish maintained a Sell rating on FCEL, with a price target of $6.00, which reflects a potential downside of -28% from last closing price. Separately, on September 15, B.Riley Financial’s Christopher Souther maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $8.00.

Microvision is up 11.69% in midday trading to $8.41. Shares opened today at $7.53. The company has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

3D Systems is up 9.44% in midday trading to $31.08. Shares opened today at $28.40. The company has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $56.50. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $28.83, marking a 1.51% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 28, Stifel Nicolaus analyst Noelle Dilts reiterated a Hold rating on DDD, with a price target of $30.00, which implies an upside of 6% from current levels. Separately, on August 11, Bank of America Securities’ Wamsi Mohan maintained a Sell rating on the stock and has a price target of $19.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $404.9K worth of DDD shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on 3D Systems has been positive based on 53 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is up 9.27% in midday trading to $69.90. Shares opened today at $63.97. The company has a 52-week low of $55.57 and a 52-week high of $93.66. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $91.40, marking a 42.88% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 29, B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on ARWR, with a price target of $106.00, which implies an upside of 66% from current levels. Separately, on October 27, Leerink’s Mani Foroohar maintained a Hold rating on the stock . Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has been negative based on 37 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Cormedix is up 8.89% in midday trading to $5.70. Shares opened today at $5.23. The company has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $18.80. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $19.50, marking a 272.85% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 29, Needham analyst Serge Belanger initiated coverage with a Buy rating on CRMD and a price target of $20.00, which implies an upside of 282% from current levels.

