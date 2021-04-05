Monday’s Highlights at Noon: Capstone Turbine (CPST), Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE), Novavax (NVAX), Plug Power (PLUG), Etsy (ETSY)

So far Monday, April 5, NASDAQ is up 3.3% and the S&P is up 2.96%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Capstone Turbine (CPST – Research Report), Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE – Research Report), Novavax (NVAX – Research Report), Plug Power (PLUG – Research Report) and Etsy (ETSY – Research Report).

Capstone Turbine is down -8.45% in midday trading to $8.56. Shares opened today at $9.35. The company has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $15.28. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $14.00, marking a 49.73% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, Northcoast Research analyst Tom Hayes initiated coverage with a Buy rating on CPST and a price target of $14.00, which represents a potential upside of 50% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on February 10, Maxim Group’s Tate Sullivan maintained a Hold rating on the stock . Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Capstone Turbine has been negative based on 24 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Clean Energy Fuels is down -8.44% in midday trading to $13.42. Shares opened today at $14.66. The company has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $19.79. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $21.50, marking a 46.69% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 26, Cowen analyst Jason Gabelman initiated coverage with a Hold rating on CLNE and a price target of $14.00, which represents a slight downside potential from current levels. Separately, on March 22, Credit Suisse’s Manav Gupta maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $20.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Clean Energy Fuels has been positive based on 8 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Novavax is down -7.24% in midday trading to $176.96. Shares opened today at $190.77. The company has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $331.68. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $323.00, marking a 69.31% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on NVAX, with a price target of $365.00, which represents a potential upside of 91% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on February 24, Ladenburg Thalmann’s Michael Higgins assigned a Hold rating to the stock . In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $8.34M worth of NVAX shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Novavax has been negative based on 34 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Plug Power is down -7.09% in midday trading to $33.43. Shares opened today at $35.98. The company has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $75.49. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $59.42, marking a 65.15% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, Northcoast Research analyst Tom Hayes initiated coverage with a Hold rating on PLUG. Separately, on the same day, J.P. Morgan’s Paul Coster maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $51.00.

Etsy is down -7.01% in midday trading to $197.12. Shares opened today at $211.99. The company has a 52-week low of $33.96 and a 52-week high of $251.86. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $235.00, marking a 10.85% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 29, Deutsche Bank analyst Kunal Madhukar maintained a Buy rating on ETSY, with a price target of $239.00, which represents a potential upside of 13% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on February 26, Morgan Stanley’s Lauren Cassel maintained a Sell rating on the stock and has a price target of $123.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Etsy has been negative based on 128 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

