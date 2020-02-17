Monday’s Highlights at Noon: Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI), Xoma (XOMA), SunPower (SPWR), Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI), Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

So far Monday, February 17, NASDAQ is down -2.8% and the S&P is up 0.09%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI – Research Report), Xoma (XOMA – Research Report), SunPower (SPWR – Research Report), Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI – Research Report) and Blueprint Medicines (BPMC – Research Report).

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is down -9.79% in midday trading to $5.16. Shares opened today at $5.72. The company has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $6.67. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $9.00, marking a 57.34% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 20, Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy maintained a Buy rating on BCLI, with a price target of $9.00, which represents a potential upside of 57% from where the stock is currently trading. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has been positive based on 11 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Xoma is up 8.14% in midday trading to $27.22. Shares opened today at $25.17. The company has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $28.85. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $30.00, marking a 19.19% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 6, H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on XOMA, with a price target of $30.00, which implies an upside of 19% from current levels. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Xoma has been positive based on 8 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

SunPower is down -6.82% in midday trading to $8.34. Shares opened today at $8.95. The company has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $16.04. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $8.61, marking a -3.80% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 14, Goldman Sachs analyst Brian K. Lee maintained a Buy rating on SPWR, with a price target of $13.50, which represents a potential upside of 51% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on February 13, Roth Capital’s Philip Shen maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $9.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $12.44K worth of SPWR shares.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Karyopharm Therapeutics is down -6.22% in midday trading to $15.38. Shares opened today at $16.40. The company has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $20.09. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $28.50, marking a 73.78% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 14, H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White reiterated a Buy rating on KPTI, with a price target of $40.00, which implies an upside of 144% from current levels. Separately, on January 21, Wedbush’s David Nierengarten downgraded the stock to Hold .

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Blueprint Medicines is up 5.53% in midday trading to $66.98. Shares opened today at $63.47. The company has a 52-week low of $60.60 and a 52-week high of $102.98. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $97.71, marking a 53.95% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 14, Robert W. Baird analyst Michael Ulz maintained a Buy rating on BPMC, with a price target of $100.00, which represents a potential upside of 58% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on January 27, BMO’s George Farmer initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $74.00.

Trending Stocks Based on Insider Activity >>