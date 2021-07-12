July 12, 2021   Industrial Goods   No comments

Monday’s Highlights at Noon: 3D Systems (DDD), Celldex (CLDX), AVEO Pharma (AVEO), Clovis Oncology (CLVS), Calumet Specialty Products (CLMT)

By Carrie Williams

So far Monday, July 12, NASDAQ is down -0.08% and the S&P is up 1.27%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: 3D Systems (DDDResearch Report), Celldex (CLDXResearch Report), AVEO Pharma (AVEOResearch Report), Clovis Oncology (CLVSResearch Report) and Calumet Specialty Products (CLMTResearch Report).

3D Systems is down -9.28% in midday trading to $31.39. Shares opened today at $34.60. The company has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $56.50. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $25.00, marking a -27.75% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 1, Needham analyst James Ricchiuti maintained a Hold rating on DDD. Separately, on May 12, Bank of America Securities’ Wamsi Mohan reiterated a Sell rating on the stock and has a price target of $16.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $28.91K worth of DDD shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on 3D Systems has been negative based on 64 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Celldex is down -7.88% in midday trading to $39.39. Shares opened today at $42.76. The company has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $35.69. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $50.00, marking a 16.93% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis maintained a Buy rating on CLDX, with a price target of $50.00, which implies an upside of 17% from current levels.

AVEO Pharma is down -6.91% in midday trading to $5.79. Shares opened today at $6.22. The company has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $18.24. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $20.33, marking a 226.85% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on AVEO, with a price target of $19.00, which implies an upside of 205% from current levels.

Clovis Oncology is down -6.74% in midday trading to $5.33. Shares opened today at $5.71. The company has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $11.10. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $6.92, marking a 21.19% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 28, H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on CLVS, with a price target of $12.00, which implies an upside of 110% from current levels. Separately, on June 7, Piper Sandler’s Joseph Catanzaro maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $5.75. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $150 worth of CLVS shares.

Calumet Specialty Products is up 5.44% in midday trading to $7.08. Shares opened today at $6.71. The company has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $7.50. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $5.50, marking a -18.03% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, Goldman Sachs analyst Neil Mehta maintained a Hold rating on CLMT, with a price target of $5.50, which reflects a potential downside of -18% from last closing price.

