July 31, 2020

Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Receives a Buy from Union Gaming

By Austin Angelo

Union Gaming analyst John DeCree maintained a Buy rating on Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRIResearch Report) on July 23 and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $37.22.

According to TipRanks.com, DeCree is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -11.2% and a 35.7% success rate. DeCree covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Twin River Worldwide Holdings, and Wynn Resorts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Monarch Casino & Resort is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $45.67, a 27.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

Monarch Casino & Resort’s market cap is currently $677M and has a P/E ratio of 52.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.13.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in May 2020, Yvette Landau, a Director at MCRI bought 6,100 shares for a total of $181,902.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space. The casino features slot and video poker machines; table games, including blackjack, craps, roulette, and others; a race and sports book; a 24-hour live keno lounge and a poker room. The Monarch Casino Black Hawk features casino space, slot machines, table games, buffet-style restaurant, a snack bar and a parking structure. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

