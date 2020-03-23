Momo (MOMO) Receives a Buy from Nomura

In a report issued on March 20, Jialong Shi from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Momo (MOMO – Research Report), with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.77, close to its 52-week low of $19.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Shi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 57.1% success rate. Shi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bilibili, NetEase, and Baidu.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Momo is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $35.00, which is a 63.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 20, Benchmark Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $40.87 and a one-year low of $19.23. Currently, Momo has an average volume of 4.1M.

Momo, Inc. operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.