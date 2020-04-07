Momenta Pharma (MNTA) Gets a Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

In a report released today, Derek Archila from Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a Buy rating on Momenta Pharma (MNTA – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -8.6% and a 31.6% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Momenta Pharma with a $38.00 average price target, representing a 32.5% upside. In a report issued on April 2, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $34.84 and a one-year low of $9.52. Currently, Momenta Pharma has an average volume of 1.31M.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases. Its products include the Glatiramer acetate injection and Enoxaparin Sodium injection. The company was founded by Ram Sasisekharan, Paul R. Schimmel, and Ganesh Venkatraman Kaundinya in May 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.