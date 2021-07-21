Mogo Finance Technology (MOGO) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Scott Buck from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Mogo Finance Technology (MOGO – Research Report), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.7% and a 51.0% success rate. Buck covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Enthusiast Gaming Holdings, Intellicheck Mobilisia, and Lightpath Technologies.

Mogo Finance Technology has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.58, representing a 127.5% upside. In a report issued on July 8, BTIG also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Based on Mogo Finance Technology’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $11.42 million and GAAP net loss of $2.82 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $13.91 million and had a GAAP net loss of $10.07 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MOGO in relation to earlier this year.

