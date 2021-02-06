Mogo Finance Technology (MOGO) Gets a Buy Rating from Eight Capital

Eight Capital analyst Suthan Sukumar maintained a Buy rating on Mogo Finance Technology (MOGO – Research Report) on January 27 and set a price target of C$10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.65, close to its 52-week high of $5.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Sukumar is ranked #3784 out of 7271 analysts.

Mogo Finance Technology has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.19.

The company has a one-year high of $5.71 and a one-year low of $0.55. Currently, Mogo Finance Technology has an average volume of 2.59M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

