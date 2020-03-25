Moelis (MC) Receives a Hold from UBS

In a report released today, Brennan Hawken from UBS maintained a Hold rating on Moelis (MC – Research Report), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Hawken is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 60.6% success rate. Hawken covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as E*Trade Financial, Evercore Partners, and Morgan Stanley.

Moelis has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.50, implying a 27.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 23, J.P. Morgan also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $20.00 price target.

Based on Moelis’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $224 million and net profit of $21.45 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $238 million and had a net profit of $39.22 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MC in relation to earlier this year.

Moelis & Co. operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising, and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, and financial sponsors. It focuses on clients from large public multinational corporations to middle market private companies to individual entrepreneurs. The company was founded by Kenneth David Moelis, Navid Mahmoodzadegan, Jeffrey Raich, and Elizabeth Ann Crain in July 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.