Moderna (MRNA) Receives a Sell from Leerink Partners

In a report issued on April 15, Mani Foroohar from Leerink Partners reiterated a Sell rating on Moderna (MRNA – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $170.81, close to its 52-week high of $189.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Foroohar is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -4.5% and a 43.5% success rate. Foroohar covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Intellia Therapeutics.

Moderna has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $174.20, implying a 9.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $189.26 and a one-year low of $36.62. Currently, Moderna has an average volume of 10.91M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 223 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MRNA in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Incorporated in 2010, Massachusetts-based Moderna, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company which develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.