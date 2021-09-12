Moderna (MRNA) Gets a Sell Rating from Leerink Partners

In a report issued on September 10, Mani Foroohar from Leerink Partners maintained a Sell rating on Moderna (MRNA – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $449.38, close to its 52-week high of $497.49.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Moderna is a Hold with an average price target of $328.00, representing a -29.2% downside. In a report issued on September 9, Bank of America Securities also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

Based on Moderna’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.35 billion and net profit of $2.78 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $67 million and had a GAAP net loss of $117 million.

Incorporated in 2010, Massachusetts-based Moderna, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company which develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.