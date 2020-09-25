MobileIron (MOBL) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Robert Majek from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on MobileIron (MOBL – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.64, close to its 52-week high of $7.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Majek is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 46.7% success rate. Majek covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, ServiceNow, and Microsoft.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MobileIron is a Hold with an average price target of $6.08, implying a 0.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 10, Northland Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

Based on MobileIron’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $58.93 million and GAAP net loss of $8.51 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $50.87 million and had a GAAP net loss of $15.59 million.

MobileIron, Inc. engages in the development of purpose-built mobile information technology platform, which enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices. Its products include MobileIron unified endpoint management, MobileIron Access, MobileIron Threat Defense, and MobileIron secure applications for end-user productivity. The company was founded by Suresh Batchu, Ajay Mishra, and Robert Bates Tinker in July, 2007 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.