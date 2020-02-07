February 7, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Mobile Mini (MINI) Received its Third Buy in a Row

By Austin Angelo

After Sidoti and Stifel Nicolaus gave Mobile Mini (NASDAQ: MINI) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Scott Schneeberger reiterated a Buy rating on Mobile Mini today and set a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.02, close to its 52-week high of $45.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 61.8% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Service International, XPO Logistics, and United Parcel.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mobile Mini is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $51.25, which is a 18.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 29, Sidoti also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $64.00 price target.

Based on Mobile Mini’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $29.02 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $14.25 million.

Mobile Mini, Inc. engages in the provision of portable storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Storage Solutions and Tank and Pump Solutions.

